Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $6.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $34.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.27 to $37.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $44.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.03 to $57.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com stock traded down $23.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,104.25. 320,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,165.45.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

