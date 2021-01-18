American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.05

American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) Company Profile (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

