American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

