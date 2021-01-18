Amphenol Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

NYSE:APH opened at $131.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 57.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

