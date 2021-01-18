Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

