Analysts Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). BeyondSpring posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $393.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 74.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.