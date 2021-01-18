Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

