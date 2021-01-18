Analysts Expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). MTBC reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million.

In other MTBC news, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,771 shares of company stock worth $801,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MTBC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MTBC by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.38. MTBC has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

