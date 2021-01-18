Analysts Issue Forecasts for Belden Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Belden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. Belden has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Belden by 24.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Belden by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.