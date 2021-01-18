Analysts Issue Forecasts for GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.40 and a beta of 3.09.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 86.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.