Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Game Technology PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IGT. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

NYSE:IGT opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 298.67 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.