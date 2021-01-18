Analysts Issue Forecasts for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $5.35 on Monday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 710,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

