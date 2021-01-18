Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

