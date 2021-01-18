Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Shares of FNV opened at $121.20 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

