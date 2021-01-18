Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Coca-Cola (KO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO):

1/14/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – The Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $61.00 to $58.00.

1/7/2021 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

1/4/2021 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00.

12/7/2020 – The Coca-Cola is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

