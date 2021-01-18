Analysts Set Expectations for Hanesbrands Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hanesbrands in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

