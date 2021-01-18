Analysts Set Expectations for PlayAGS Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PlayAGS in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million.

AGS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of AGS opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 96.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

