Analyzing Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and Hypertension Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 7.19 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -17.50 Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hypertension Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intersect ENT and Hypertension Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 1 4 3 0 2.25 Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -2.39, indicating that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

