Analyzing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -28.45% -7.82% -3.86% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.02%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus target price of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 12.33%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.70 $82.61 million $1.25 7.08 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summit Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

