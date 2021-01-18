Analyzing Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zoom Telephonics and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74% Franklin Wireless 9.49% 54.77% 23.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 3.31 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $75.07 million 3.10 $5.55 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Zoom Telephonics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

