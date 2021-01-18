Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.