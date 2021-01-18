Morgan Stanley Increases Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,335

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,519.77 ($19.86) on Monday. Antofagasta plc has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,439.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.98 billion and a PE ratio of 44.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47.
About Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L)
