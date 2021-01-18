Morgan Stanley Increases Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,335

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,519.77 ($19.86) on Monday. Antofagasta plc has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,439.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.98 billion and a PE ratio of 44.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47.

Get Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) alerts:

About Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.