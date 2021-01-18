Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
OTCMKTS:APEMY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.63. 3,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.14.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
