Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.63. 3,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

