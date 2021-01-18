AppCoins Price Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. AppCoins has a market cap of $9.15 million and $31,885.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00551554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.98 or 0.03920726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013008 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,617,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,617,802 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

