Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

