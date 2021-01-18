Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Georgetown University boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

