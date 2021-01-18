Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,039,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $6,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The stock had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.