Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.14. The stock had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

