Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $2,558,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.