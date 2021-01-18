Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.