Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.00

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 720544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) news, insider David Blain sold 59,296 shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £18,974.72 ($24,790.59).

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

