Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $99.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $103.14. 8,981,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,771. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.