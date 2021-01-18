Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,062,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 3,430,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 658,688 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

