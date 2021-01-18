ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,100 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 517,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $47.40 on Monday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.