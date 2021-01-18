ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.40 ($24.00).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

