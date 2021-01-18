ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

