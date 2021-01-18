Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 219,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AGX stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,620. Argan has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.17 million, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CJS Securities raised shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

