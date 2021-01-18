Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) (CVE:LIT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 44,496 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (LIT.V) Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

