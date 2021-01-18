Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

ARNGF opened at $1.88 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

