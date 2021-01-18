Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L)’s (ARIX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Monday. Arix Bioscience plc has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 26.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.20. The company has a market capitalization of £271.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.29.

Get Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) alerts:

In other Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) news, insider Naseem Amin bought 183,000 shares of Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £376,980 ($492,526.78).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.