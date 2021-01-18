Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) versus The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Head-To-Head Survey

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and The AZEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.04 billion 3.86 $214.50 million $4.78 17.52 The AZEK $899.26 million 7.09 -$122.23 million $0.59 69.88

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than The AZEK. Armstrong World Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The AZEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Armstrong World Industries and The AZEK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 2 5 3 0 2.10 The AZEK 1 3 11 1 2.75

Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus price target of $82.27, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. The AZEK has a consensus price target of $40.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than The AZEK.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries -7.85% 49.60% 12.52% The AZEK N/A N/A N/A

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, and structural solutions. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The AZEK Company Inc. offers its products under the brand names of AZEK, Celtec, Playboard, Seaboard, Flametec, Designboard, Cortec, Sanatec, Scranton Products, Aria Partitions, Eclipse Partitions, Hiny Hiders, Tufftec Lockers, and Duralife Lockers. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

