Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ASCL stock traded down GBX 3.44 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 354.76 ($4.63). The stock had a trading volume of 154,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79. Ascential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.20 ($5.41). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 372.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 319.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28.

About Ascential plc (ASCL.L)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

