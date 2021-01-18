Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.