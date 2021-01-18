ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASOMY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

ASOS stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ASOS has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $73.88.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

