Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 18.8% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASPN opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

