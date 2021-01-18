Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.99

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.99 and last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.36. The company has a market cap of C$676.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88.

About Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

