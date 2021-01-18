Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.03 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ATP stock remained flat at $C$3.72 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 226,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.68. Atlantic Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.83.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$86.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

