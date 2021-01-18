Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.03 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ATP stock remained flat at $C$3.72 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 226,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.68. Atlantic Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.83.

Get Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) alerts:

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$86.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.