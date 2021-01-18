Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Downgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.37.
Atlantic Power stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,450. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 766,820 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 428,991 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,335,136 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic Power Company Profile
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
