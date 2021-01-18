Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Downgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,450. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 766,820 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 428,991 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,335,136 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

