Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.43. 71,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.