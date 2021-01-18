Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.40. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$22.22 million and a P/E ratio of -19.05.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) Company Profile (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engineers, manufactures, and sells trusses and engineered wood products in Canada. The company offers roof trusses, floor panels, wall panels, windows, floor joists, and floor trusses; and distributes I-joists, engineered beams, and patio doors, as well as provides design, engineering, permitting, and project management and site assembly services.

